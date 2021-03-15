Latest session of UN women’s commission focuses on equality in public life

For the first time in its history, the Commission will be held almost entirely virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, with events organized by UN Women, which works to accelerate gender equality globally, in collaboration with other UN agencies, organizations and civil society.

Cement women's leadership

UN Women described this year's CSW as "a pivotal opportunity to change our societies and cement women's leadership as we recover from COVID-19."

Despite women's increased engagement and representation at different levels, the agency said the world is still "far away" from achieving gender equality in public life, which has only worsened in the pandemic.

"It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated challenges when it comes to women's rights, decision-making and equal participation in society", the agency said in a press release ahead of the CSW opening session.

"Latest data reveals that there is seldom gender parity in decision-making on COVID-19 task teams and response efforts globally, yet in several countries where women hold leadership positions, the response to the pandemic has been particularly effective. When more women are in decision-making positions, more inclusive decisions are made, diverse voices are heard, and different solutions are created."

Road to 'Generation Equality'

The CSW runs from 15-26 March. It will focus on charting a global roadmap towards achieving full equality in public life.

The official opening ceremony will be held in-person in the UN General Assembly Hall on Monday morning, followed by ministerial roundtables, which will be held online. More than 100 side events have been scheduled.

Further information can be found at this special focus page, linked here.

UN Women added that this year's CSW is "an important bridge" to the Generation Equality Forum, a global gathering for gender equality, organized by UN Women and co-hosted by the Governments of France and Mexico, in conjunction with youth and civil society.

The Forum will kick-off in Mexico City from 29 to 31 March and culminate in Paris, from 30 June to 2 July.

