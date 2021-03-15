Left Menu

Latest session of UN women’s commission focuses on equality in public life

Setting a global roadmap for achieving full equality at decision-making tables is among the objectives of the 65th session of the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), which opens in New York on Monday.

UN News | Updated: 15-03-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 08:04 IST
Latest session of UN women’s commission focuses on equality in public life
UN Women described this year’s CSW as “a pivotal opportunity to change our societies and cement women’s leadership as we recover from COVID-19.” Image Credit: Flickr

For the first time in its history, the Commission will be held almost entirely virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, with events organized by UN Women, which works to accelerate gender equality globally, in collaboration with other UN agencies, organizations and civil society.

Cement women's leadership

UN Women described this year's CSW as "a pivotal opportunity to change our societies and cement women's leadership as we recover from COVID-19."

Despite women's increased engagement and representation at different levels, the agency said the world is still "far away" from achieving gender equality in public life, which has only worsened in the pandemic.

"It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated challenges when it comes to women's rights, decision-making and equal participation in society", the agency said in a press release ahead of the CSW opening session.

"Latest data reveals that there is seldom gender parity in decision-making on COVID-19 task teams and response efforts globally, yet in several countries where women hold leadership positions, the response to the pandemic has been particularly effective. When more women are in decision-making positions, more inclusive decisions are made, diverse voices are heard, and different solutions are created."

Road to 'Generation Equality'

The CSW runs from 15-26 March. It will focus on charting a global roadmap towards achieving full equality in public life.

The official opening ceremony will be held in-person in the UN General Assembly Hall on Monday morning, followed by ministerial roundtables, which will be held online. More than 100 side events have been scheduled.

Further information can be found at this special focus page, linked here.

UN Women added that this year's CSW is "an important bridge" to the Generation Equality Forum, a global gathering for gender equality, organized by UN Women and co-hosted by the Governments of France and Mexico, in conjunction with youth and civil society.

The Forum will kick-off in Mexico City from 29 to 31 March and culminate in Paris, from 30 June to 2 July.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tells firms in Myanmar to fly flags to distinguish from China

Taiwans de facto embassy in Myanmar has advised Taiwanese companies operating in the country to fly the islands flag and hang signs stating they are from Taiwan to avoid being confused with China after Chinese-financed factories were set ab...

WRAPUP 2-China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021

Chinas factory and retail sector activity surged in the first two months of the year, beating expectations, as the economy consolidated its brisk recovery from the coronavirus paralysis of early 2020. While the impressive set of numbers rel...

Thai protest leaders go on trial for sedition, insulting king

A trial got underway in Thailand on Monday for activists accused of sedition and insulting the powerful monarchy at a major protest last year, one of a series of mass demonstrations against the countrys military-backed establishment. The 22...

Chinese single moms, denied benefits, press for change

Sarah Gao had a busy job. As the head of a 500 million yuan USD 76.8 million investment fund, she was constantly flying across China on business trips. Then she found out she was pregnant.Her pregnancy, with her then-boyfriend, was unplanne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021