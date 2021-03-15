Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: Avoiding unintended pregnancies in cash-strapped Malawi

In Malawi, as in many countries across the world, funds meant for sexual reproductive health and family planning are being diverted to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the UN has stepped in to prevent these services from grinding to a halt.

UN News | Updated: 15-03-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 08:05 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Avoiding unintended pregnancies in cash-strapped Malawi
In Disenti, a village in southern Malawi, the mother of five Dorica Zuze is listening to health workers explain how to better protect herself from COVID-19. Image Credit: Flickr / World Vision Artist Associates Follow

Dorica Zuze has opted for a long term family planning method to avoid crowded health centres and the danger posed by COVID-19., by © UNFPA/Joseph Scott

In Disenti, a village in southern Malawi, the mother of five Dorica Zuze is listening to health workers explain how to better protect herself from COVID-19. She is taking the virus seriously, but she's also worried that her local health centre will no longer be able to provide family planning services.

Malawi has a weak health system, with a high number of patients for every doctor, and frequent drug shortages. The UN family planning agency, UNFPA, is helping to ensure that these services are maintained, implementing a six-year, $50 million programme focusing on young people in underserved rural communities.

Thanks to the programme, Ms Zuze has been able to choose a contraceptive implant that will last three years. She, and many like her, can now focus on her future.

You can read the full story here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tells firms in Myanmar to fly flags to distinguish from China

Taiwans de facto embassy in Myanmar has advised Taiwanese companies operating in the country to fly the islands flag and hang signs stating they are from Taiwan to avoid being confused with China after Chinese-financed factories were set ab...

WRAPUP 2-China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021

Chinas factory and retail sector activity surged in the first two months of the year, beating expectations, as the economy consolidated its brisk recovery from the coronavirus paralysis of early 2020. While the impressive set of numbers rel...

Thai protest leaders go on trial for sedition, insulting king

A trial got underway in Thailand on Monday for activists accused of sedition and insulting the powerful monarchy at a major protest last year, one of a series of mass demonstrations against the countrys military-backed establishment. The 22...

Chinese single moms, denied benefits, press for change

Sarah Gao had a busy job. As the head of a 500 million yuan USD 76.8 million investment fund, she was constantly flying across China on business trips. Then she found out she was pregnant.Her pregnancy, with her then-boyfriend, was unplanne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021