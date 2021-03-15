Left Menu

Nagpur enters week-long lockdown

Roads across Nagpur wore a deserted look as the city entered a week-long lockdown on Monday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-03-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 09:25 IST
Nagpur city as it entered into a week-long lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Roads across Nagpur wore a deserted look as the city entered a week-long lockdown on Monday. People in the city, during their morning walks, were seen following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Kishore, who was on his morning walk, told ANI, "Morning walk is important to maintain a healthy immune system to tackle corona. People respect the government guidelines regarding lockdown" "There is no crowding and social distancing is properly maintained during the walks. People are wearing masks," he further said.

"Unless people sanitise themselves regularly and follow social distancing, we cannot be sure that lockdown will contain the coronavirus," he added. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration. "Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut.

The state health department on Sunday evening informed Maharashtra reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state had a total of 1,26,231 active cases. The total death toll in the state stood at 52,861.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 1962 new COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

