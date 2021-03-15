Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: Solar power lights up Sudanese refugee camp

In eastern Sudan, renewable energy is being trialled as a power source in UN-run refugee camps, where an influx of thousands of people fleeing conflict in Ethiopia is putting a strain on local resources, and host communities.

UN News | Updated: 15-03-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 09:42 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Solar power lights up Sudanese refugee camp
Thanks to the improved lighting, humanitarian operations can continue at night, security is improved, and health centres and other community facilities benefit. Image Credit: ANI

A woman in Um Rakuba refugee camp, in Sudan, takes part in a training session for solar cookers, UNDP Sudan

"Cutting trees is the only option, since we don't have the money to buy charcoal," says mother of three Kibrat Rizgay, one of the tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees seeking shelter in Sudan, and struggling to find ways to find fuel, and a source of income. The sudden demand for firewood, which is seeing many trees cut down, is causing friction with local communities, and creating environmental damage.

In response, the UN Development Programme has looked to renewable energy for a solution, providing hundreds of solar box cookers, which can feed five people per day, and installing dozens of solar-powered streetlights in refugee camps and nearby communities.

Thanks to the improved lighting, humanitarian operations can continue at night, security is improved, and health centres and other community facilities benefit.

Read more about UNDP's work in East Sudan's refugee camps here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tells firms in Myanmar to fly flags to distinguish from China

Taiwans de facto embassy in Myanmar has advised Taiwanese companies operating in the country to fly the islands flag and hang signs stating they are from Taiwan to avoid being confused with China after Chinese-financed factories were set ab...

WRAPUP 2-China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021

Chinas factory and retail sector activity surged in the first two months of the year, beating expectations, as the economy consolidated its brisk recovery from the coronavirus paralysis of early 2020. While the impressive set of numbers rel...

Thai protest leaders go on trial for sedition, insulting king

A trial got underway in Thailand on Monday for activists accused of sedition and insulting the powerful monarchy at a major protest last year, one of a series of mass demonstrations against the countrys military-backed establishment. The 22...

Chinese single moms, denied benefits, press for change

Sarah Gao had a busy job. As the head of a 500 million yuan USD 76.8 million investment fund, she was constantly flying across China on business trips. Then she found out she was pregnant.Her pregnancy, with her then-boyfriend, was unplanne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021