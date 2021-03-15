Left Menu

Megan Thee Stallion wins Grammy award for best new artist

She also gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing. Following her best new artist win, Megan received the best rap song Grammy for her and Beyonce's Savage Remix.I definitely want to say thank you to Beyonce.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-03-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 10:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took home the best new artist trophy at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The 26-year-old musician was presented the award by fellow Houstonian Lizzo, who won three trophies last year but not a best new artist, which went to Billie Eilish.

Megan, who also performed her hit "WAP" with Cardi B at the show, was nominated in the category alongside Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, and Kaytranada. In her emotional acceptance speech, the rapper thanked her mother, Holly Thomas, who passed away in 2019 from a brain tumor. ''Thank you to my mama. She's not here with me today, but I know she's here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do this,'' Megan said. She also gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees.

''Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing.'' Following her best new artist win, Megan received the best rap song Grammy for her and Beyonce's ''Savage (Remix)''.

''I definitely want to say thank you to Beyonce. If you know me, you have to know that, ever since I was little, I was like, 'you know what? One day, I'm gonna grow up and I'm gonna be like the rap Beyoncé.' That was definitely my goal,'' she said post her second win. Beyonce said she was ''honored'' to collaborate with the young artiste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

