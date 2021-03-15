BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS over demand for inclusion of Awadhi language in Constitution

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ashok Bajpai on Monday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand for the inclusion of Awadhi language in the 8th schedule to the Constitution.

Updated: 15-03-2021 11:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav also has given Zero Hour Notice in the upper house over the "epidemic proportion of Cancer in the country."

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'. (ANI)

