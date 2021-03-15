Left Menu

Adani Welspun strikes gas in Mumbai offshore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:55 IST
Adani Welspun strikes gas in Mumbai offshore

A joint venture of Adani Group and Welspun Enterprises Ltd has discovered natural gas reserves in an area off the Mumbai coast, the two firms said in a statement Monday.

The first-ever gas discovery was made in the NELP-VII block MB-OSN-2005/2, Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd (AWEL) said.

Spread across 714.6 square kilometers, the block is located in the prolific gas-prone Tapti-Daman sector of the Mumbai Offshore basin where production is already underway by other operators.

''The pay zones and flow rates encountered have exceeded the company's initial estimates,'' the statement said without giving details. ''With the information gleaned from adjoining fields/areas, this discovery is of substantial significance for both the company and the nation.'' Adani Group head Gautam Adani said the discovery will help take India closer to its target of becoming a gas-based economy.

''India is the world's third-largest consumer of energy. But the share of natural gas in India's current energy mix is just 6 per cent, among the world's lowest. We can triple this by 2030. Our discovery of gas in Mumbai Offshore's Tapti-Daman sector will take us closer to this target,'' he tweeted.

AWEL was awarded the block under the New Exploration Licensing Policy's (NELP) seventh bid round.

''Early indications pointed to the occurrence of gas-bearing reservoirs within the sandstone reservoirs of the Mahuva and Daman formations,'' the firm said.

The drilling of the current well in March 2021 has confirmed the presence of substantial quantities of gas and condensate in the block.

Out of the three potential zones identified during drilling, two objects tested by Drill Stem Testing (DST) flowed substantial gas and condensate to the surface.

While the first object flowed 9.7 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas along with 378 barrels a day of condensate, the second object flowed 9.1 mmscfd of gas along with 443 barrels a day of condensate.

Speaking on the discovery, Sandeep Garg, MD, AWEL, said, ''In addition to being value accretive for the company, this discovery could be a significant breakthrough for our nation given India's focus to nearly triple the share of natural gas in its energy mix by the end of this decade.'' He said the company is also an operator with 100 per cent interest in an adjacent Discovered Small Field B-9 Cluster in this prolific gas-bearing zone.

''The proximity of these two prospective blocks will enable AWEL to synergise and optimise the development of both the blocks,'' he said.

AWEL is a joint venture company between Ahmedabad-based Adani Group and Mumbai-based Welspun Group. Adani Group holds 65 per cent through its flagship company Adani Enterprises, while Welspun Group holds 35 per cent through Welspun Natural Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of its flagship company Welspun Enterprise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia Food launches food delivery service: Will other airlines follow?

By Lee Kah Whye Malaysian discount carrier AirAsia, which co-owns AirAsia India with Tata Sons, has launched a no-frills food delivery service in Singapore.This is aligned with their super-app strategy to diversify revenues following the de...

Cab driver in China rams passenger to death, puts ride-hailing firm Didi under spotlight

A driver employed by Chinas largest ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, killed a passenger by ramming his car into the man after a quarrel, the firm said in a post on social media on Monday. Police in the southeastern city of Fuzhou said the d...

SC commences hearing whether Mandal verdict needs to be revisited

The Supreme Court commenced hearing on Monday on whether the landmark 1992 verdict in the Indira Sawhney case, which caps the quota at 50 per cent, require a re-look by a larger bench.A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice Ashok...

Jailed French tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer says

French tourist Benjamin Briere, who was arrested in Iran 10 months ago, faces charges of spying and propaganda against the system, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Monday, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the West. The r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021