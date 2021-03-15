Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say attacked southern Saudi airports with drones

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired armed drones at an airport and airbase in southern Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned group said it had intercepted an explosive drone. This appears to be the first news of Houthi drones being fired into Saudi Arabia in almost a week.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:10 IST
Yemen's Houthis say attacked southern Saudi airports with drones
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired armed drones at an airport and airbase in southern Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned group said it had intercepted an explosive drone.

This appears to be the first news of Houthi drones being fired into Saudi Arabia in almost a week. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said three drones had been fired at military targets at Abha airport and the King Khalid airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait. He said the targets had been struck.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation that those locations had been hit, but the coalition said it had intercepted a Houthi drone early on Monday fired towards Khamis Mushait. Houthi attacks into Saudi Arabia have escalated in recent weeks. On March 7 the coalition said a barrage of drones and missiles had been intercepted en route to their targets, which included an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil-loading facility as well as a residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa. The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The United Nations and the United States have urged the Houthis, who are also pressing an offensive against government-held Marib city in Yemen, to turn to negotiations rather than military escalation.

U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said last week a "sound plan" for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen has been put to the Houthi leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, states need to think about reducing taxes on petrol, diesel: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said both the Centre and the states need to think about reducing taxes on petrol and diesel as their prices have risen sharply in the recent weeks.Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Th...

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze suspended after arrest by NIA in probe into recovery of explosives from car near Mukesh Ambani's residence: Official.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze suspended after arrest by NIA in probe into recovery of explosives from car near Mukesh Ambanis residence Official....

Congress following Jinnah's footsteps, will destroy India: Shivraj

Instead of following Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress was following Jinnahs footsteps, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, asserting that it would destroy the country.Addressing a rally in Naharkatia in poll-boun...

Ker CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam

Eds Adds details Kannur Ker, Mar 15 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the Apr 6 assembly polls from the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district, filed his nomination papers on Monday.Vijayan, who submitted two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021