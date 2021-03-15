Left Menu

Rajya Sabha passes bill to declare food tech institutes as national ones

The Bill declares the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Kundli, and the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur as National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:51 IST
The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a bill that declares two food technology institutes at Kundli in Haryana and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu as national institutes.

The Rajya Sabha passed The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 by voice vote on Monday. The Bill declares the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Kundli, and the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur as National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management. Clarifying members' doubts about the implementation of reservation policy in these institutions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said while replying on the bill in the House that all policies of national importance would be implemented in these institutions and reservation would be applicable in these institutes.

