Iran's Revolutionary Guards reveal 'missile city' - state TV

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:02 IST
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards' naval unit on Monday introduced a new "missile city" at an undisclosed location, state TV reported.

It said it includes cruise and ballistic missiles, and that with "electronic war" equipment, the guards' navy can detect enemy signals.

