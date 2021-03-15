Ajay Mathur takes over as Director General of International Solar Alliance

Ajay Mathur on Monday assumed office as the Director-General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

On February 15, the Special Assembly of the ISA elected Mathur as the Director-General. The appointment is for four years which can be renewed for an additional term.

Advertisement

''Dr. Ajay Mathur has assumed office, today, as Director-General of the International Solar Alliance,'' it said in a statement.

He replaced Upendra Tripathy, who completed his term on Sunday. Tripathy served as the Director-General since 2017.

India had proposed Mathur's candidature which was endorsed by the Special Assembly.

Mathur brings a wealth of leadership and expertise across all key areas of the energy transition, from policy, research, and technology commercialization to financing, international cooperation, and institutional development, according to the statement.

He is a member of the Prime Minister's Council on climate change.

He had also served as the Director-General of TERI and also a key Indian climate-change negotiator. He was also the spokesperson for India during the 2015 climate negotiations in Paris.

His tenure at TERI was marked by the World Sustainable Development Summit, an international forum, which brought together world leaders, development experts to work collaboratively for the goal of sustainable development, as per the statement.

As the Director-General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, he was responsible for bringing energy efficiency into Indian homes, offices, and factories through initiatives like the star labeling program for appliances, the Energy Conservation Building code, and the Perform, Achieve, and Trade Programme for energy-intensive industries.

In his acceptance speech at the Special Assembly, Mathur clearly set out the path to strengthen and build on the success so far achieved, dovetailing solarisation with the existing electricity generation goals and plans in each member country through consultative and collaborative development.

He acknowledged that the diversity of needs calls for multiple approaches to mainstream solar projects in different member countries and prepare implementation plans in consultation with member countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)