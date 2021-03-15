Left Menu

Ajay Mathur takes over as Director General of International Solar Alliance

Ajay Mathur on Monday assumed office as the Director General of the International Solar Alliance ISA.On February 15, the Special Assembly of the ISA elected Mathur as the Director General.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:17 IST
Ajay Mathur takes over as Director General of International Solar Alliance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ajay Mathur on Monday assumed office as the Director-General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

On February 15, the Special Assembly of the ISA elected Mathur as the Director-General. The appointment is for four years which can be renewed for an additional term.

''Dr. Ajay Mathur has assumed office, today, as Director-General of the International Solar Alliance,'' it said in a statement.

He replaced Upendra Tripathy, who completed his term on Sunday. Tripathy served as the Director-General since 2017.

India had proposed Mathur's candidature which was endorsed by the Special Assembly.

Mathur brings a wealth of leadership and expertise across all key areas of the energy transition, from policy, research, and technology commercialization to financing, international cooperation, and institutional development, according to the statement.

He is a member of the Prime Minister's Council on climate change.

He had also served as the Director-General of TERI and also a key Indian climate-change negotiator. He was also the spokesperson for India during the 2015 climate negotiations in Paris.

His tenure at TERI was marked by the World Sustainable Development Summit, an international forum, which brought together world leaders, development experts to work collaboratively for the goal of sustainable development, as per the statement.

As the Director-General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, he was responsible for bringing energy efficiency into Indian homes, offices, and factories through initiatives like the star labeling program for appliances, the Energy Conservation Building code, and the Perform, Achieve, and Trade Programme for energy-intensive industries.

In his acceptance speech at the Special Assembly, Mathur clearly set out the path to strengthen and build on the success so far achieved, dovetailing solarisation with the existing electricity generation goals and plans in each member country through consultative and collaborative development.

He acknowledged that the diversity of needs calls for multiple approaches to mainstream solar projects in different member countries and prepare implementation plans in consultation with member countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Many sitting MPs nominated by BJP for Bengal polls did nothing for state's welfare: Mamata

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for nominating its sitting MPs from several assembly seats in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sought to know if they would be spreading lies and engineering riots after the elections.B...

Mumbai-based IMK Architects Win Prestigious International Design Award

MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- Mumbai-based architecture and urban design firm IMK Architects was honoured as a Supreme Winner at the prestigious 2021 Surface Design Awards, London, for the Symbiosis University Hospital and Res...

My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender

Artysh Lopsan may be a tall rival but he is still a kid Indias professional boxing star Vijender Singh said on Monday, exuding confidence of extending his unbeaten streak when he trades punches with his Russian opponent here on Friday.Vijen...

No proposal to bring petrol, diesel, ATF, gas under GST: FM Sitharaman

Amid record-high fuel prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said there is no proposal as of now to bring crude oil, petrol, diesel, jet fuel ATF and natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax GST.When the GST was introduce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021