South Africa's Eskom aims for 'acceptable' plant performance by late 2021

South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom said on Monday that it aimed to get its plant performance back to "acceptable levels" by late 2021.

Eskom, which is currently implementing scheduled outages because of breakdowns at its power stations, added at a news conference that it faced uncertainty of about 6,000 megawatts of capacity at any given time.

