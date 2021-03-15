Garnier aims to stop using virgin plastic for packaging by 2025

Cosmetics brand Garnier on Monday said it aims to stop using virgin plastic for all packaging by 2025.

Besides, its factories and manufacturing units would become carbon neutral by 2025, using renewable energy, it said in a statement.

Garnier is a mass-market cosmetics brand of French cosmetics company L'Oréal.

The company would use either reusable, recyclable or compostable materials in all packaging, which will save 37,000 tonnes of plastic every year, under its sustainability programme -- Garnier Green Beauty, Moreover, from 2022, all plant-based and renewable ingredients used by the company for its products will be sustainably sourced, it noted.

''We pledge to lessen our impact on the planet and innovate for a sustainable future. It will take time, but Green Beauty will transform Garnier, and we hope the beauty industry as a whole,'' Garnier Global Brand President Adrien Koskas said.

Garnier India General Manager Zeenia Bastani said under the initiative, the company is also working with its suppliers and the communities.

It has partnered with Plastics For Change to help with the social impact of plastic pollution.

''Through this association, Garnier will support the holistic development of waste picker communities in India,'' it said.

Plastics for Change supports education for children, healthcare, nutrition, financial literacy and empowerment of girls and women.

By 2025, Garnier will empower 800 communities worldwide as part of its solidarity sourcing programme, it added.

''The Garnier Green Beauty initiative is our journey towards contributing to a better and more sustainable planet, while also creating a community of our consumers and supporters who can take this journey with us,'' L'Oréal India Director of Consumer Products Division Pankaj Sharma said.

