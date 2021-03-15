Centre trying to convince J'kand govt on commercial coal mining policy

The Centre on Monday said it is trying to ''consult and convince'' the Jharkhand government about the benefits of commercial coal mining policy which is designed to boost domestic production and reduce imports. Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha said that it is a ''big sin'' that India despite having the largest coal reserves is dependent on the import of thermal coal used in power generation. The dependence on imports was due to restriction on the allocation of coal blocks, which has been eased out after deep consultation with the state governments, he said.

After consultations with states, the central government has brought a commercial coal mining policy under which coal blocks are opened to private investors through an auction for commercial purpose, he added. ''We have consulted the state governments. Even we have consulted the Jharkhand government. Initially, they appreciated it and later they have opposed it. But we are in regular consultation with the state government,'' Joshi said in the Upper House.

Advertisement

The central government is trying to ''consult and convince'' the Jharkhand government because ultimately the policy is in the interest of the state as the revenue earned goes to the state, not to the centre, he said. ''We are trying to convince them. I hope they will be convinced. Already auction is done since the cooperation of the state is needed, we are in regular touch with the state government,'' he added.

The minister was responding to a query by BJP leader from Jharkhand Sameer Oroan that if any hurdle has been faced in imports due to opposition to the government policy by Jharkhand.

Replying to another question asked by BJD leader Amar Patnaik on non-operation of coal blocks that were already auctioned, the minister said some of the mines have not started production. The Coal Ministry on a day-to-day basis monitors and is changing the norms to withdraw such blocks which are not operational, he said, adding that the Centre is continuously interacting with state governments including Odisha on this issue.

''I would also like to acknowledge that the Odisha government is giving very positive suggestions and accordingly we are acting,'' he added. The minister said that it takes 2-3 years to start actual production after the allocation of coal or mine blocks. However, many measures have been taken to speed up and begin production at the earliest. Approximately Rs 6,556 crore will be the revenue when coal mines start production, he said, responding to another query. On imports, the minister said that it may be a little difficult to cut shipments of imported coal with which power is generated and there is no substitute for that in the country. ''But the target of the Modi government is to stop all avoidable imports by 2024,'' he added. To another query on steps taken to preserve the green cover over the mines, the minister said plantation drive is underway in a big way. Wherever possible mine water is purified and supplied for drinking purpose and irrigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)