Left Menu

South Africa's Eskom aims for 'acceptable' power performance by late 2021

The utility said in a statement that it faced the uncertainty of about 6,000 megawatts of capacity at any given time and that electricity supplies would remain volatile until a maintenance plan was completed by September. It is focusing on correcting design defects at newer power stations, extending the life of older operating units, reducing unplanned outages, and managing coal quality, it added in a presentation to reporters on the state of the power system. maintenance and mid-life refurbishment," it said.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:21 IST
South Africa's Eskom aims for 'acceptable' power performance by late 2021
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom said on Monday it aims to get its power plant performance to "acceptable levels" by late 2021, as scheduled outages entered the sixth day.

Eskom struggles to power Africa's most industrialized nation because of repeated faults at its ailing coal-fired power station fleet, constraining economic growth. The utility said in a statement that it faced the uncertainty of about 6,000 megawatts of capacity at any given time and that electricity supplies would remain volatile until a maintenance plan was completed by September.

It is focusing on correcting design defects at newer power stations, extending the life of older operating units, reducing unplanned outages, and managing coal quality, it added in a presentation to reporters on the state of the power system. "Eskom is committed to recovering its operational performance and will not compromise on ... maintenance and mid-life refurbishment," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda's Bobi Wine arrested while protesting in the capital

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has been arrested while leading a protest in the capital, Kampala. The Daily Monitor newspaper published a photo of the moment Wine was taken away by police while he held a poster saying BRING BACK OUR PE...

Euro zone government bond yields stabilise; U.S.-Germany spread at widest in one year

Europes government bond yields rose gradually in the morning session after opening lower on Monday, while the spread between U.S. and German 10-year yields was at its widest in a year. Rising bond yields have spooked markets so far in 2021,...

Suspected custodial death of minor roils Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A class VII student has died under mysterious circumstances in a police station in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to vehement protests by the family of the minor, according to media reports on Monday.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister...

Exports up 0.67 pc in Feb; trade deficit widens to $12.62 bn

Indias exports grew marginally by 0.67 per cent to USD 27.93 billion in February while imports rose by 6.96 per cent to USD 40.54 billion in the month, according to official data released on Monday.The trade deficit widened to USD 12.62 bil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021