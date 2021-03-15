Justice Department issues 2nd 'Voice of the Beneficiaries' on Tele-Law

Heralding the beginning of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the Department of Justice issued the 2nd Edition of Voice of the Beneficiaries on Tele-Law: Reaching the Unreached on 12th March 2021.

In his foreword to "Voices of the Beneficiaries" 2nd Edition, the Minister of Law and Justice Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad underlined that the concern of Mahatma Gandhi "To wipe every tear from every eye" fully resonates under the Tele-Law programme of the Department of Justice. Tele-Law is a robust platform for mainstreaming legal aid to the marginalized, especially at the pre-litigation stage.

Tele-Law programme is presently operational in 285 districts (including 115 Aspirational Districts) across 27 States and 2 UTs of J& K and Ladakh through a network of 29,860 CSCs. The programmes connect the disadvantaged and needy seeking legal advice from Panel Lawyers through an e-interface platform available in Common Service Centres(CSC). Tele- Law has touched 6.70+ Lakh beneficiaries so far and exhibited YoY growth of 331% especially during Covid times.

Through articulating "Voices of the Beneficiaries" in e-book, the Department of Justice endeavours to unfold a deeper understanding of real-time expectations and experiences in availing benefits under the Programme. These insights also reflect the robust and humane feedback mechanism, being ingrained in the Tele-Law programme to facilitate justice delivery at the doorstep. This compilation captures 6 areas namely fighting injustice, resolution of property disputes, relief to COVID distressed, empowering with information, overcoming procedural hurdles and family matters. From assisting beneficiaries in amicably resolving strained marital relations; to facilitate in their fight against child marriage, claiming compensation in rape case; in availing entitlements under government schemes, provident fund; in resolving property disputes of illegal encroachment, mutation and in gaining knowledge on the filing of FIR or tracking case under e-Courts App etc. Tele-Law through its outreach support of Para Legal Volunteers, Village Level Entrepreneurs and Panel Lawyers is assuring citizen-centric justice unto the last.

Tele-Law is the significant pillar that has provided a paradigm shift in the chain of legal aid. It is now proposed to extend in 2.5 Lakh Gram Panchayats, across all States and UTs in the country over a period of five years. Every year, 50,000 Gram Panchayats would be added to the programme. It is expected that in the next five years, the Tele-Law programme would touch 90 Lakh+ beneficiaries seeking pre-litigation advice.

(With Inputs from PIB)