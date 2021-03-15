Left Menu

2-year-old elephant calf killed by tiger

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:46 IST
2-year-old elephant calf killed by tiger
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Udhagamandalam, Mar 15 (PTI): An elephant calf was suspected to have been killed by a tiger in a forest area on Monday, forest officials said.

The officials noticed the carcass of the calf, aged about two years, and pugmarks of the tiger nearby.

The attack by the big cat had taken place in Theppakkadu range of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, sources in the Forest Department said.

The autopsy would be carried out on Tuesday, they said.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

