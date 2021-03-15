Left Menu

Arrangements for Chardham Yatra should be completed by April 30: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday assured that all arrangements for the upcoming Chardham Yatra shall be completed by April 30.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday assured that all arrangements for the upcoming Chardham Yatra shall be completed by April 30. "Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, while taking a meeting of the preparations for Chardham Yatra in the Secretariat, instructed the officers that all arrangements should be completed by April 30 in view of Chardham Yatra," read the press release by the state government.

"No laxity will be tolerated towards the work. Speed of work shall be enhanced. Ensure quality of work being done. Chief Minister will himself inspect the work soon," informed the release. He instructed all secretaries to periodically monitor the progress of the work of their departments. Any type of problem should be addressed within time. The Chief Minister said that Chardham of Uttarakhand is the 'main centre of faith' of the country and the world. He hopes that this year, there will be a rapid increase in the number of devotees in Char Dham.

Chief Minister directed the officials that before the start of Chardham Yatra, the work of road improvement should be completed. The road improvement work in the Totaghati area shall be completed by 31 March. Construction of roads should be completed in time on the travel routes and its adjoining areas also. There should be an adequate arrangement of drinking water, sanitation, signage and other basic facilities on the travel routes to facilitate the journey. An early action plan should be chalked out for arranging water ATMs on travel routes. There should also be an adequate arrangement of water tankers on travel routes.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to expedite road-related works from Joshimath, Gaurikund to Sonprayag and other flood-affected places with a view of making travelling comfortable. During the Chardham Yatra, passengers can avail of helicopter service smoothly. For this, online arrangements should be maintained smoothly. Special attention should be paid to transparency in ticket distribution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

