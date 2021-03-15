Left Menu

Interventions to strengthen security for PRASA rail infrastructure

The Minister was speaking during the launch of the “People’s Responsibility to Protect” PR2P programme on Monday in Pretoria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:25 IST
Interventions to strengthen security for PRASA rail infrastructure
“Community volunteers will be in partnership with PRASA for a duration of 12 months and will undertake various key integration activities under the guidance of PRASA security,” the Minister said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

In an effort to protect the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (PRASA) rail infrastructure, the government has introduced interventions to strengthen security for these public assets.

"The focus of the intervention seeks to manage the downward spiral resulting from rampant criminality through the implementation of crime prevention strategies, working with communities and stakeholders," Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said.

The Minister was speaking during the launch of the "People's Responsibility to Protect" PR2P programme on Monday in Pretoria.

The programme is aimed at creating partnerships between PRASA and local communities living near railway lines. Communities will then provide a force multiplier additional to PRASA security in protecting rail infrastructure.

The first phase of the programme entails the rollout of a public engagement programme led by the PRASA Board. The second phase entails the training of volunteers to understand their roles in terms of security and neighbourhood watch.

"They will also be trained on how to work with communities, with the police as well as PRASA Protection Services in an integrative manner that makes a telling difference.

"Upon completion of the security training, it is expected that the volunteers will be equipped with grade C Security Certificates accredited by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority," Mbalula said.

A total of 9 860 community-based volunteers will partner with PRASA nationwide focusing specifically on stations and corridors experiencing the most crime.

"The volunteers, once rigorously trained and accepted, will assist in the reduction of crime and vandalism risk inside the trains, platforms, ticket offices, rail infrastructure and to protect rail commuters.

"Community volunteers will be in partnership with PRASA for a duration of 12 months and will undertake various key integration activities under the guidance of PRASA security," the Minister said.

The third phase entails the integration of a total of 20 volunteers from each station area in the 46 PRASA corridors.

A total of 1 500 police reservists will be deployed and trained across all 46 corridors.

"The long-distance train corridors will exclusively make use of the existing Railway Police contingent. A total of 80 military veterans will be deployed in these 46 corridors, where they will be performing duties of corridor coordination," Mbalula said.

The primary focus will be on the 16 functional corridors as the first phase of the implementation process.

"Facilitation of the deployment at stations, on the trains, on the platforms, across rail infrastructure and the outer perimeters of the rail precinct will be undertaken. This will be done concurrently with the integration of the volunteers, South African Police Service (SAPS) reservists, Community Police Forums, military veterans and PRASA Protection Services."

The third phase also entails monitoring and evaluation of the interventions to determine if the project is realising its intended objectives.

It will also measure whether the project has made a tangible impact on the implementation of PRASA's Crime Prevention and Security Strategies.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Badal names Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidature of former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha from the Khemkaran constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The announcement came a day after Badal had sa...

Congress slams govt for not utilising funds for water sector

Cautioning that water is going to be a big issue in the future, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Monday slammed the government for not utilising the allocated funds for different projects and programmes in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.Particip...

Tokyo reports 175 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Japan, March 15 ANIXinhua Tokyo on Monday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the capitals tally to 115,584. The local government and health officials said the seven-day average of daily cases stood at 287.6, which is 113.5 per ...

SC refuses to hear Soumendu Adhikari's plea against his removal from Contai municipality

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain the plea of BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari, brother of former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari, against the Calcutta High Court order adjourning his petition challenging his removal from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021