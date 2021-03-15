Left Menu

Tirupur knitwear units down shutters protesting steep rise in yarn prices

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:30 IST
Almost all knitwear industries and allied units, numbering over 8,000, remained closed in neighbouring hosiery town of Tirupur on Monday demanding steps by the government to bring down skyrocketing yarn prices.

The agitation was also to press the Centre and the Tamil Nadu governments to ban export of yarn and clothes temporarily and revision of yarn prices every three months among others, sources in Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) said.

The town and surrounding area wore a deserted look as shops and commercial establishments, hotels and even petty outlets downed their shutters to express their solidarity, they said.

The closure of industrial units resulted in a production loss of over Rs.165 crore, the association sources said.

They said the knitwear sector among others was affected by the soaring yarn prices over the last six months.

A memorandum containing the demands was handed over to the district collector by the representatives of the industry and trade bodies.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

