J-K: Two JeM terrorists including commander Sajjad Afghani killed in Shopian encounter
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including its commander Sajjad Afghani, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday, said the police.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:06 IST
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including its commander Sajjad Afghani, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday, said the police. The encounter had broken out on March 13, 2021, in the Rawalpora area of Shopian.
According to the police, Afghani was involved in the recruitment of new youths into terrorism. One AK 47 rifle with UBL shell and one USA made rifle's M-4 carbine were recovered in the encounter, the police said.
IGP Kashmir congratulated the Shopian Police and security forces for eliminating JeM commander terrorist Sajjad Afghani in the Shopian encounter. "Contact established with the third terrorist. Operation underway. Further details shall follow," said the Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)
