South Africa's Eskom aims for 'acceptable' performance by late 2021

South African state-owned utility Eskom said on Monday that it aimed to get its power plant performance to "acceptable levels" by late 2021, as scheduled outages entered a sixth consecutive day. Eskom struggles to power Africa's most industrialised nation because of repeated faults at its ailing coal-fired power station fleet, constraining economic growth.

Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said it was difficult to accurately predict how many days of outages there would be in the coming financial year, since the level of breakdowns could change hourly. "No single scenario will adequately at this point in time describe what could happen," Oberholzer told a news conference, referring to three different scenarios in a presentation. The scenarios showed potential days of outages in the 2021/22 year ranging from 0 days to more than 60 days.

Oberholzer said an acceptable performance would be for Eskom to achieve an Energy Availability Factor - a measure of how well a power station fleet is performing - above 70%, compared to 65% in the year to date, while keeping healthy levels of planned maintenance equivalent to at least 10% of capacity. He said Eskom faced uncertainty on about 6,000 megawatts (MW) at any given time, out of a total nominal capacity of over 44,000 MW, and that electricity supplies would remain volatile until a maintenance plan was completed by September.

The company, which is choking under a mountain of debt, is focusing on correcting design defects at newer power stations, extending the life of older operating units, reducing unplanned outages and managing coal quality. "Eskom is committed to recovering its operational performance and will not compromise on ... maintenance," it said in the presentation.

Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter said he would cooperate fully with an investigation about him, after a suspended procurement officer accused him of racism. He also said that it was important for the government to accelerate the addition of new generation capacity to the grid.

