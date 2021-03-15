Left Menu

Rajasthan nets in over Rs 7.2 k cr revenue from mineral oil

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:39 IST
Rajasthan nets in over Rs 7.2 k cr revenue from mineral oil
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Rajasthan has earned a revenue of over Rs 7,200 crore from mineral oil in the last two years, state Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya told the state assembly on Monday.

Bhaya told the House that the state received a revenue of Rs 7203.32 crore from mineral oil in the last two years and in the financial year 2020-21, it earned a revenue of Rs 1653.85 crore till February.

The minister was replying to a supplementary question asked by some MLAs during the Question Hour.

He said under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, revenue earned from petroleum and gas has been included in the central list of the revenue earned from minerals. He said lead and zinc were reserved for the public sector in the 1956 industry policy.

In 1993, 13 minerals including zinc and lead were opened for mining by the private sector, he said, adding the revenue income keeps decreasing or increasing depending on the production.

Earlier, in a written reply to MLA Rafiq Khan, Bhaya said the state government receives income from the major and minor minerals in the form of mineral revenue.

Among the major minerals, Rs 3,221.98 crore was earned in 2018-19 and Rs 2,595.53 crore in 2019-20.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 1953.41 crore was earned from minor minerals in 2018-19 and Rs 1,837.69 crore in 2019-20.

This way, the total mineral income was Rs 5,175.39 crore in the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 4,433.22 crores in the year 2019-20.

He said aluminium (bauxite) reserves in the state are in Baran and Udaipur district and lead and zinc reserves are in Udaipur, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Sirohi, Sawai Madhopur and Chittorgarh districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron: will decide in days if another lockdown needed

Frances government will have to decide in the next few days if a fresh lockdown is needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday....

Bolsonaro eyes health minister swap as Brazil's outbreak worsens, sources say

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing candidates to replace Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, according to people familiar with the matter, preparing to appoint the fourth person in a year in that role as COVID-19 cases rage out of...

Ongoing vaccination drive slow, will take years to cover entire population: Par panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has expressed concern over the slow pace of ongoing vaccination drive in the country and observed that at this rate it will take many years to vaccinate the entire population.In its repor...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION PAR2 RS-UK-RACISM India to take up with UK racism issues when required Jaishankar New Delhi India will take up with the UK when required the alleged incidents of racism in Britain, External Affai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021