The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed a 12-member Oversight Committee to oversee the prevention of unscientific and unregulated mining, restoring the environment, rehabilitating the victims and handling of illegally mined coal in Meghalaya.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:58 IST
NGT sets up 12-member Oversight Committee to prevent unscientific mining in Meghalaya
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed a 12-member Oversight Committee to oversee the prevention of unscientific and unregulated mining, restoring the environment, rehabilitating the victims and handling of illegally mined coal in Meghalaya. The NGT bench, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, the order came while observing that illegal mining is still continuing.

"While placing on record our appreciation for the onerous task undertaken by the Committee, we are of the view that since the monitoring by the Tribunal or Tribunal-appointed-Committee cannot continue forever, consistent with the orders passed so far and taking into account the deliberations by the Committee, further task needs to be taken over by the Executive Authorities," the NGT said. "Needless to say, under the public trust doctrine, the state authorities are bound to work for protection of scarce natural resources, the environment and public health," the NGT added.

The NGT was hearing a matter pertaining to remedial action against unscientific 'Rat Hole' mining of coal in Meghalaya. Proceedings commenced on the basis of a news item to the effect that on July 6, 2012, 30 coal labourers were trapped in a coal mine and fifteen of them died. After due consideration of the matter, on April 17, 2014, this Tribunal directed Meghalaya to ensure that 'Rat Hole' mining is stopped forthwith throughout the state and any illegal transport of coal shall not take place until further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

