Farm stir will go on till laws are repealed, says Tikait

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:15 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said the farmers' stir against the Centre's agri marketing laws would go on till December and future course of action would be decided then if the laws are not repealed.

Speaking at a rally in Sihora, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, Tikait said the MSP mechanism was irrevocable and farmers would not sell their produce below it.

Several posters with his image were torn down at the rally venue last night, and Tikait reacted by saying such action would have not any bearing on the farmers or their protests.

He said ruling BJP leaders who want to join the farmers' protest are welcome, and added that a governor, though he did not name anyone, was among those who was supportive.

He asked farmers here to start large-scale protests on the lines of the one going on near Delhi.

