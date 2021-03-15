Peace is prerequisite for sustainable development of all nations: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasized that India believes in promoting multilateralism and democratization of international governance architecture.

In his interaction with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Mr Duarte Pacheco during a call-on at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, the Vice President reiterated India's commitment to democracy and an inclusive development paradigm. This was also reflected in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to several countries around the world.

He said that India also provided COVID-19 related medical supplies to more than 154 countries and Indian Rapid Response Teams were deployed in many countries to assist in pandemic response. India has always acted as a responsible nation in such crises; our concern was only to save more and more lives, he stressed.

Pointing out that India has been pro-actively associated with the IPU since 1949, Shri Naidu wanted IPU to focus on issues that enrich democratic governance. It should avoid becoming a forum for bilateral issues.

Touching upon India's role in promoting world peace, the Vice President described peace and democracy as 'vital elements on which modern societies stand. Observing that world over violence has taken many forms and terrorist and extremist organizations pose a grave challenge to peace and security, Shri Naidu stressed that peace is a prerequisite for the common and sustainable development of all nations.

Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Shri Desh Deepak Verma, Secretary to the Vice President, Dr I.V. Subba Rao, and senior officials were present during the interaction.

(With Inputs from PIB)