Left Menu

INS Jalashwa arrives at Port Anjouan in Comoros under Mission Sagar-IV

An official ceremony for handing over the food aid from the Government of India to the Government of Comoros was held on 15 March 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:48 IST
INS Jalashwa arrives at Port Anjouan in Comoros under Mission Sagar-IV
INS Jalashwa, the largest amphibious ship of the Indian Navy, has been specially sent to Comoros due to its large carrying capacity.  Image Credit: ANI

As part of Mission Sagar-IV, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa arrived at Port Anjouan, Comoros on 14 March 2021 to deliver 1,000 Metric Tonnes of rice.

An official ceremony for handing over the food aid from the Government of India to the Government of Comoros was held on 15 March 2021. The ceremony was attended by HE Mr Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in charge of the Diaspora and HE Mr Djae Ahamada Chanfi, Minister of Maritime and Air Transport of Comoros. The Indian side was represented by Captain Pankaj Chauhan, Commanding Officer INS Jalashwa.

This is the second visit of an Indian Navy ship to the island country within a span of one year. Earlier, as part of Mission Sagar-I, in May-June 2020, the Indian Navy had delivered essential medicines to the nation and had also deployed a specialist medical team to work alongside their counterparts and to render assistance for dengue fever-related emergencies. INS Jalashwa, the largest amphibious ship of the Indian Navy, has been specially sent to Comoros due to its large carrying capacity.

Comoros and India have always enjoyed close and friendly relations and have similarities of view on regional and global issues. 'Mission Sagar', builds on the excellent relations existing between the two countries and deployment also resonates with the vision of our Prime Minister of Security and Growth for All in the Region 'SAGAR' and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with the countries of the IOR. The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministries of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...

U.S. says reached out to North Korea 'to reduce the risk of escalation'

The United States has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to reduce the risk of escalation, but has not received a response, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday. To reduce the risk of escalation,...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021