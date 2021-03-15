Left Menu

COVID-19: Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation shuts shops after 10 pm in 8 wards

In wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered the closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards until further orders.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:08 IST
COVID-19: Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation shuts shops after 10 pm in 8 wards
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered the closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards until further orders. "In wake of rising cases of COVID-19, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation orders closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards -- Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia and Maninagar," informed the press release.

Restaurants, malls, showrooms, pan shops, clubs, tea stalls, hair salons will be closed after 10 pm in eight wards of Ahmedabad. Manekchowk Food and Beverage Market and Raipur Food and Beverage Market will also be closed. "Five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 78.41 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours," read the press release by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Congress seeks disqualification of Vemulawada MLA

Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh has not visited Telangana for a year and demanded his disqualification from the Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Ponn...

'Mamata Banerjee is liar': Suvendu Adhikari launches scathing attack on WB CM

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday called former a liar. Addressing a public meeting in Tamluk, Adhikari said, Mamata Banerjee submitted he...

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021