Left Menu

Heritage building where acting Diwan of Mysuru Dynasty lived being revived: K'taka Dy CM

The glorious building in which the founder president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and acting Diwan of the then Mysuru Dynasty, K.V. Nanjundaiah had lived in and which had been donated to the Government Girls High school, Malleshwaram, is being renovated.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:33 IST
Heritage building where acting Diwan of Mysuru Dynasty lived being revived: K'taka Dy CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The glorious building in which the founder president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and acting Diwan of the then Mysuru Dynasty, K.V. Nanjundaiah had lived in and which had been donated to the Government Girls High school, Malleshwaram, is being renovated. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who also represents the Malleshwaram legislative constituency has taken interest in initiating the revival work of the historic building.

He visited the spot on Monday and inspected the progress of the work. The officials of the German Embassy, who were present during the visit, expressed wonder about the pattern adopted in the structure.

The building which was constructed along with the mega sauna bath facility in 1915, is known by the name 'HVN Bungalow'. After overviewing the progress of the work, Narayana said, "This is one of the heritage buildings of the city of Bengaluru. The BBMP has provided Rs 2 crore for the renovation works of the building and a private architect company has been entrusted to do the revival work."

"This will be developed as a museum depicting the development of Malleshwaram. The wooden carvings on pillars and planks, carvings on stones will be revived as to exactly match with as it was in the original building," he further stated. Yaduveer Krishnarajendra Wodeyar, the titular head of the Mysuru Royal Family and Akchim Burkart, German Consul General, Bengaluru who were present on the occasion, expressed happiness over the way the work is being done.

The members who belong to the lineage of H.V. Nanjundaiah; Carl Philip, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate; Christin Smith, Cultural Wing, German Consulate; Sujatha Sundaram, Secretary, Cultural Wing, German Consul and Papa Reddy, Executive Engineer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Congress seeks disqualification of Vemulawada MLA

Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh has not visited Telangana for a year and demanded his disqualification from the Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Ponn...

'Mamata Banerjee is liar': Suvendu Adhikari launches scathing attack on WB CM

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday called former a liar. Addressing a public meeting in Tamluk, Adhikari said, Mamata Banerjee submitted he...

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021