Left Menu

SKM marks March 15 as Anti-corporatisation, Anti-privatisation Day

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) marked March 15 as Anti-corporatisation, Anti-privatisation Day, according to a statement by the Morcha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:50 IST
SKM marks March 15 as Anti-corporatisation, Anti-privatisation Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) marked March 15 as Anti-corporatisation, Anti-privatisation Day, according to a statement by the Morcha. "The day was marked as a day against privatisation and corporatisation. The 'anti-corporatisation, anti-privatisation' day also witnessed the joining of forces of workers and farmers all over the country," read a statement by the SKM.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha also highlighted the increasing costs of petrol, diesel and cooking gas," the statement added. The SKM also condemned the norms for quality standards and procurement being laid down for Kharif Marketing Season 2021 by the Food Corporation of India in view of 'Muzara Lehar' shahadat diwas, commemorating the historical struggle of tenant farmers in Punjab.

"As March 19th 2021 (Muzara Lehar shahadat diwas, commemorating the historical struggle of tenant farmers in Punjab) comes close, Samyukt Kisan Morcha expressed its resistance to the changed norms for quality standards and procurement norms being laid down for Kharif Marketing Season 2021 by the Food Corporation of India," it added SKM further pointed out that these are government's tactics to dismantle the procurement regime, and punish Punjab's farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Congress seeks disqualification of Vemulawada MLA

Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh has not visited Telangana for a year and demanded his disqualification from the Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Ponn...

'Mamata Banerjee is liar': Suvendu Adhikari launches scathing attack on WB CM

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday called former a liar. Addressing a public meeting in Tamluk, Adhikari said, Mamata Banerjee submitted he...

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021