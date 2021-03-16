N.Korea warns new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid 'causing a stink' -KCNA

N.Korea warns new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid 'causing a stink' -KCNAReuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-03-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 02:47 IST
The sister of North Korea’s leader, Kim Yo Jong, has warned the new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid "causing a stink", the state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- North Koreaâ€™s
- KCNA
- Kim Yo Jong
ALSO READ
U.S. doubles down on protecting university research from China
U.S. eyes Tuesday deliveries of J&J vaccine; urges minorities to get shots
U.S. envoy on Afghan peace process to visit Afghanistan, Qatar for talks
S.Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for N.Korea, U.S. talks
U.S. envoy on Afghan peace process to visit Afghanistan, Qatar for talks