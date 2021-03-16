Left Menu

UNDP launches new facility to boost women’s leadership in crisis contexts

The Gender and Crisis Engagement Facility, launched on International Women’s Day, will support country, regional and global teams to drive forward transformational change in crisis contexts.

UNDP | New York | Updated: 16-03-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 07:44 IST
UNDP launches new facility to boost women’s leadership in crisis contexts
“With this facility, we will ensure that our efforts are opening new avenues for collective social and economic empowerment,” said Asako Okai, Director of the UNDP Crisis Bureau. Image Credit: Flickr

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced the establishment of a new facility designed to strengthen women's leadership and participation in crisis contexts.

The Gender and Crisis Engagement Facility, launched on International Women's Day, will support country, regional and global teams to drive forward transformational change in crisis contexts. Through targeted initiatives, UNDP will demonstrate new ways of working that better respond to the diverse needs of women and girls, and directly challenge harmful gender norms that drive both inequalities and crises.

The Facility's approach will be based on a nuanced understanding of the gendered effects of the crisis, taking to heart the lessons of COVID-19, which has shown that the groups most vulnerable to the impacts of crises are those that faced structural marginalization before the shock.

Conceived as a 'success aggregator' of gender-transformative programming covering the full range of UNDP's work, the Facility will strengthen support for gender equality and women's empowerment in crisis contexts. It will leverage the strength of UNDP's partnerships with civil society, government and other agencies, especially UN Women. And through investing in nuanced gender-and-crisis analysis and data that shows where efforts should be concentrated, the Facility will answer the UN Secretary General's call for a "data revolution".

While the Facility will be grounded in the significant institutional and financial commitments made by UNDP, strong partnerships with donors will be needed to ensure that this support can be scaled up to meet the most complex challenges and sustained across the entire spectrum of crisis response, recovery and prevention.

"With this facility, we will ensure that our efforts are opening new avenues for collective social and economic empowerment," said Asako Okai, Director of the UNDP Crisis Bureau. "We will strengthen our abilities, for instance, to better understand and respond to intersectional inequalities, including how gender equality, climate and security are linked."

In a statement marking International Women's Day, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner underscored UNDP's commitment to amplifying women's voices and to promoting their participation and leadership in public institutions, parliaments, the judiciary, and the private sector.

"As countries and communities start to slowly recover from a devastating pandemic, we have the chance to finally end the exclusion and marginalization of women and girls," he said. "But to do that, we need immediate action.

"Women must have the opportunity to play a full role in shaping the pivotal decisions being made right now as countries respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic – choices that will affect the wellbeing of people and the planet for generations to come," he added.

Rising gender inequality is both a driver and a consequence of the crisis, as demonstrated by the disproportionate gendered impacts of COVID-19.  Women are nearly twice as likely as men to lose their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic is expected to dramatically increase the poverty rate for women and widen the gap between men and women who live in poverty.

Progress towards equal power and equal rights for women remains elusive around the world. No country has achieved gender equality. Approximately one in three women have experienced physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner. Women continue to be under-represented in decision-making roles that directly impact their lives, safety and well-being. In crisis settings, women often bear the brunt of violence, marginalisation and economic exclusion.

Efforts to advance gender equality and women's empowerment are a central pillar of UNDP's people-centred approach to tackling the multiple intersecting threats to peace and development. The organization has made increasing women's full and equal participation a central focus of its Development Dialogues: Rethinking Solutions to Crisis in the Decade of Action, a new campaign launched on 4 March to shine a spotlight on the most urgent action required to support vulnerable populations in crisis-affected contexts to help them move towards sustainable development.

During the Development Dialogues, UNDP will showcase innovative insights and bring forward the voices of women leaders while discussing new ways and opportunities to increase women's influence in decision-making.

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponed

The start of race nine of the Americas Cup was postponed to 245 p.m. local time 0330 GMT on Tuesday due to unfavourable winds off the coast of Auckland, race officials said.Officials were shifting the course for optimal wind in Hauraki Gulf...

Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end to ‘unlock’ Indo-Pacific opportunities

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April on his first major international tour following the UKs exit from the European Union, Downing Street has announced, as Britain seeks to unlock the opportunities in the strate...

Nepal President calls for all-party meet as political rift deepens

Amid continued political rift in the Himalayan nation, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the prevailing situation. An official from the office of the President confirmed tha...

Biden's top diplomat calls for deeper Japan ties, as China, N.Korea cast shadow

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called for deeper economic ties with Japan, as he and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin seek to use their first trip abroad to solidify Asian alliances as a bulwark against Chinas assertiveness...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021