Man shot in Delhi's Narela, case registered

A 30-year-old man was shot on Monday night in Delhi's Narela. The incident took place near the Shiv Mandir area in Narela around 8:30 pm.

"A 30-year-old man was shot at near Shiv Mandir in Narela area of Delhi at around 8:30 pm tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, a case is being registered under Section 307 of IPC," said Delhi Police. Search for suspects is being carried out. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)