Left Menu

'Stagflation' stalks Nigeria as food prices, unemployment soar

Given the low-growth and high-inflation backdrop, few analysts expect the central bank to either raise or lower its base rate of 11.5% next Tuesday, when it holds a policy meeting. Meanwhile the International Monetary Fund, which said in February the bank might may need to tighten policy if inflation got out of control, has urged it to phase out financing of the government deficit to help check price pressures, and to allow the naira to float more freely.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:36 IST
'Stagflation' stalks Nigeria as food prices, unemployment soar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nigerian inflation hit a four-year peak in February as food prices jumped more than 20%, heaping financial pressure on households already faced with a shrinking labour market and a stagnant economy at a time of mounting insecurity.

Inflation, which has been in double digits since 2016, reached 17.33%, driven higher by the impact of a coronavirus epidemic that has also induced a slump in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export, and weakened the naira currency. Tuesday's inflation reading was the highest since the 17.78% touched in February 2017. The economy was in a slump then and is teetering on the brink of recession now, having expanded just 0.11% in the fourth quarter.

Food prices, which make up the bulk of the inflation basket, rose 21.79% in February, a jump of 1.22 percentage point on January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. In a country plagued by insecurity following a wave of kidnappings of schoolchildren in its increasingly lawless north, there are concerns that the combination of rising unemployment and prices and low growth - often described as "stagflation" - could trigger significant social unrest.

"Straining households will be compounded by increasing reports of insecurity in some regions, fuelling the risk of broader social discontent," said Jacques Nel, head of macroeconomic research at NKC African economics in South Africa. Staples including bread, cereals, potatoes, fruits and oil drove the increase in the food price index, the NBS said in its report. Core inflation was driven by increases in prices of passenger transport, medical services and cars.

Inflation pressures would probably remain high in coming months, Nel predicted, adding that just 30.6 million Nigerians of a population of around 210 million were considered fully employed. MONETARY POLICY DILEMMA

President Muhammadu Buhari has made investment in rail and road a focus of his administration's drive to kick-start growth, but falls in public revenue linked to the lower oil price have checked his ambitions. Given the low-growth and high-inflation backdrop, few analysts expect the central bank to either raise or lower its base rate of 11.5% next Tuesday, when it holds a policy meeting.

Meanwhile the International Monetary Fund, which said in February the bank might may need to tighten policy if inflation got out of control, has urged it to phase out financing of the government deficit to help check price pressures, and to allow the naira to float more freely. The central bank has tried to manage pressure on the currency by restricting access to dollars for certain imports to boost local production and set up a multiple currency rates.

"While the CBN has focused on subsidised credit to the productive sectors in an attempt to ease bottlenecks, this has clearly not been sufficient to prevent a rise in near-term inflation," said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB President called for Covid-19 vaccine justice for Africa

African Development Bank President Dr Akinwumi Adesina has called for vaccine justice for Africa. Speaking at the launch of the Banks African Economic Outlook 2021 report on Friday, Adesina decried the lack of Covid-19 vaccines reaching Afr...

Hero Electric sells 50,000 units in 2020

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has sold over 50,000 electric two-wheelers last year thus retaining the top slot in the segment.The company further said its sales network has crossed the 600 touchpoint mark covering 500 towns and cities ac...

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Centre for Disease Control, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit v...

Soccer-Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report

Real Madrid said on Tuesday they were investigating an incident which led to their official Twitter account sending out a false medical report declaring Brazilian forward Rodrygo had been injured. The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021