Left Menu

Motorcade departs from hospital that treated Prince Philip

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:08 IST
Motorcade departs from hospital that treated Prince Philip

Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, has left the London hospital where he has been staying for treatment, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB President called for Covid-19 vaccine justice for Africa

African Development Bank President Dr Akinwumi Adesina has called for vaccine justice for Africa. Speaking at the launch of the Banks African Economic Outlook 2021 report on Friday, Adesina decried the lack of Covid-19 vaccines reaching Afr...

Hero Electric sells 50,000 units in 2020

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has sold over 50,000 electric two-wheelers last year thus retaining the top slot in the segment.The company further said its sales network has crossed the 600 touchpoint mark covering 500 towns and cities ac...

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Centre for Disease Control, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit v...

Soccer-Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report

Real Madrid said on Tuesday they were investigating an incident which led to their official Twitter account sending out a false medical report declaring Brazilian forward Rodrygo had been injured. The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021