India adds 9.7 GW of power generation capacity this fiscal till Feb 28

India added 9.7 gigawatts (GW) of power generation capacity during this financial year till February 28, 2021, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

India added 9.7 GW of power generation capacity during April 2020 to February 2021 which includes 3.8 GW of conventional energy and 5.9 GW from renewable sources, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

In 2019-20, India had added 15.8 GW of power generation capacity including 7.1 GW of conventional sources and 8.8 GW of renewable sources.

From April 2015 till February 2021, India has added 117.9 GW of power generation capacity which includes 64.5 GW of conventional sources and 53.4 GW from renewable sources.

''The total installed power generation capacity, including from renewable energy sources, in the country as of February 28, 2021, is 379.1 GW. A total of 117.9 GW power generation capacity has been added during the last five years and current year (up to February 28, 2021), from conventional and renewable energy sources,'' the minister said.

Further, all India power generation installed capacity by the end of 2026-27 is estimated to be 6,19,066 MW which includes 238,150 MW from coal, 25,735 MW from gas, 63,301 MW from hydro, 16,880 MW from nuclear, and 2,75,000 MW from renewable energy sources, he informed the House.

