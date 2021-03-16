India achieves 92.97 GW of renewable energy capacity in Feb this year

India has achieved 92.97 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity till February this year, while 50.15 GW is under various stages of implementation, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

India has set an ambitious target of achieving 175 GW of installed RE capacity (excluding large hydropower) by 2022.

''So far, 92.97 GW of cumulative installed RE capacity has been achieved as on February 2021. Further, projects of 50.15 GW capacity are under various stages of implementation and 27.02 GW are under various stages of bidding,'' Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Renewable energy projects are being implemented throughout the country based on various factors such as RE potential, availability of land and transmission etc, the minister added.

According to the reply, India has the potential of 10,97,465 MW of RE including 7,48,990 MW of solar, 3,02,251 MW of wind energy and 21,133.62 of small hydro (with the capacity of up to 25 MW each).

