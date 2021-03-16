Left Menu

Indian Railways will never be privatized: Goyal

The minister also sought the cooperation of state governments for land acquisition for faster implementation of rail projects. If Maharashtra gives support and makes available land in Bandra Kurla for terminal then high-speed bullet train using Japanese technology will come into India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:25 IST
Indian Railways will never be privatized: Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asserted that Indian Railways will never be privatized but said private investment should be encouraged for more efficient functioning.

Replying to a discussion on Demands for Grants for Railways in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said there has been no death of any passenger in rail accidents in past two years and the railways has been putting enormous focus on passenger safety.

The Lok Sabha later passed the Demands for Grants for Railways for 2021-22.

Goyal said the country can progress towards high growth and create more employment opportunities only when the public and private sectors work together.

''Indian Railways will never be privatized. It is a property of every Indian and will remain so,'' the minister said, adding that it will remain with the Government of India.

He said they were working to making Indian Railways the ''engine of growth''. The minister also sought the cooperation of state governments for land acquisition for faster implementation of rail projects.

''If Maharashtra gives support and makes available land in Bandra Kurla for terminal then high-speed bullet train using Japanese technology will come into India. Today 95 percent of land has been acquired in Gujarat and land has also been acquired in Daman and Diu. However, in Maharashtra, we have acquired 24 percent. If we can acquire land in Maharashtra, then we can implement the project at a faster pace,'' Goyal added. He said the government is targeting complete electrification of Indian Railways by December 2023 and this year 5,500 km track is going to be privatized. Goyal said the Modi government has hiked investment in railways to Rs 2.15 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal, from Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2019-20 fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind-Ra revises FY22 steel sector outlook to stable

Ratings agency India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Tuesday revised its outlook on the domestic steel sector from negative to stable for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021.The agency also expects the prices of iron ore, a raw material ...

BRIEF-Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed In Phase 2/3 Study Of Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate In Pediatric Population

MODERNA ANNOUNCES FIRST PARTICIPANTS DOSED IN PHASE 23 STUDY OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE IN PEDIATRIC POPULATION MODERNA - STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY EFFECTIVENESS OF TWO DOSES OF MRNA-1273 IN PEDIATRIC PARTICIPANTS GIVEN ...

Work underway in projects worth Rs 1.91 lakh crore under Jal Jeevan Mission: Shekhawat in RS

Work is underway in projects worth Rs 1.91 lakh crore under the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, which seeks to provide drinking water to every rural household in the country, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told Rajya Sabha on Tue...

Wrestling: Sandeep books 74kg slot for next month's Olympic Qualifiers in Kazakhstan

National champion Sandeep Singh Mann booked the 74kg slot in the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Asian Olympic Qualifiers, edging out comeback-man Narsingh Pancham Yadav and seasoned Amit Dhankar in the trials, held here on Tuesday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021