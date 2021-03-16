Left Menu

Siemens commissions Pugalur-Thrissur HVDC power transmission link

It supports the major initiatives of the government to achieve 24x7 Power for all in the country by ensuring reliable power supply, improving the grids stability, and facilitating the efficient use of renewable energy, Gerd Deusser, Executive Vice President and Head, Energy at Siemens Ltd, said.

16-03-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Siemens on Tuesday said it has commissioned a high voltage direct current link having voltage-sourced converter technology between Pugalur in Tamil Nadu and Thrissur in Kerala.

The 2,000 MW electricity transmission system, consisting of two links between Pugalur in Tamil Nadu and Thrissur in Kerala, supports Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to counter power deficit in the southern region and improve the grid stability.

''Siemens Ltd has commissioned India's first High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link featuring Voltage-Sourced Converter (VSC) technology,'' a company statement said.

The ±320 kV HVDC system has been done by Siemens Ltd in association with a consortium of Siemens Energy (Germany) and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Japan. It features for the first time the integration of HVDC XLPE cable with overhead lines in India, as per the statement.

On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the link that has now been put into commercial operation and enables the exchange of electricity in both directions.

Major HVDC equipment such as interface transformers and IGBT-based power converters, and other high & medium voltage AC equipment such as gas-insulated switchgear, air-insulated switchgear, control & relay panels, etc have been supplied from Siemens Ltd's factories in India.

''We take great pride in partnering PGCIL in this landmark HVDC project. It supports the major initiatives of the government to achieve '24x7 Power for all' in the country by ensuring reliable power supply, improving the grid's stability, and facilitating the efficient use of renewable energy,'' Gerd Deusser, Executive Vice President and Head, Energy at Siemens Ltd, said.

