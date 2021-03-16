Left Menu

President’s Virtual Reading Club to be hosted on 25 March

Since launching in 2019, the National Reading Coalition has supported the Read to Lead Campaign and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to improve reading nationally – from the classroom to the living room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:06 IST
The Virtual Reading Club event is a two-hour book discussion session, and it will review various South African and African book titles.

The fourth session of the President's Virtual Reading Club will be hosted on 25 March 2021 from 4.30 pm – 6.30 pm.

In an endeavour to build a community around reading, the NRC is networking reading clubs nationally to promote a reading culture across the country.

The event will take place via a webinar on Microsoft Teams. Details are available at https://nrc.org.za/.

The Virtual Reading Club event is a two-hour book discussion session, and it will review various South African and African book titles.

This session will revisit vintage South African literary classics in the form of Can Themba's The Suit and I am not a Tramp by Leslie Sehume. These stories can be found on http://www.historicalpapers.wits.ac.za/inventories/inv_pdfo/A2696/A2696-A1-001-jpeg.pdf.

"Our goal is to build awareness around the importance of creating a reading culture in South Africa by encouraging individuals and reading club members to join a reading network that will take up the President's challenge of reading at least one book per month," said the National Reading Coalition.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

