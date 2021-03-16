Left Menu

Delhi reported 425 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,44,489 in the national capital, informed the Delhi health department on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:09 IST
Delhi reports 425 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Delhi reported 425 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,44,489 in the national capital, informed the Delhi health department on Tuesday. According to the health bulletin, as many as 257 people recovered in the national capital from the disease in the said period. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi goes to 6,31,056 so far. However, the active number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory stands at 2,488.

The cumulative death toll in the national capital has now reached 10,945. The cumulative positivity rate of COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 4.8 per cent, whereas the fatality rate is 1.7 per cent.

There are currently 576 containment zones in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

