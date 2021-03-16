Left Menu

Energy catalyst of socio-economic change: Dharmendra Pradhan

Shri Pradhan said that we are embracing new heights in the energy vertical of economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:17 IST
Shri Pradhan also released a logo on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Indian oil’s R&D centre and a souvenir to mark the occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural gas &Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today said that Energy is the catalyst of socio-economic change. Speaking at the symposium on fuels and lubricants, he said that the Investment of billions of dollars in the Oil and gas sector will bring in more job opportunities, leading to the trickledown effect to drive Socio-economic growth. The sector will play an important role in the double-digit growth trajectory of the Indian economy, he added.

Shri Pradhan said that India is the third-largest consumer of fuel in the world but will soon reach the top as the per capita consumption in the country is on the rise. He said that the energy required for the future will be met through Cleaner, greener and sustainable sources, and for this, continuous R&D efforts are called for.

Talking about the policy reforms in this direction, he mentioned the PMUY, Ethanol blending, Compressed Bio Gas, bio-diesel, Coal to Syngas, and promoting LNG as a priority transport fuel. On the policy side, a concrete investment plan, clarity about future targets and robust implementation strategy are bringing in a new paradigm. He said that our industry is ready to meet not only the availability of energy but also quality energy.

Shri Pradhan said that we are embracing new heights in the energy vertical of economic development. "The world is talking about sustainability. We have laid down sustainable pathways in our strategy to make energy cleaner, greener, more sustainable.

Shri Pradhan also released a logo on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Indian oil's R&D centre and a souvenir to mark the occasion.

Secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Tarun Kapoor said on the occasion that Indian Oil R&D is doing a commendable job, and has launched several products commercially. He however called for enhancing the R&D and innovation efforts so that net emission from fossil fuels is reduced. He also stressed increasing fuel efficiency which will lead to reduced consumption and import dependence.

Chairman, Indian oil Shri Shrikant Madhav Vaidya and Director, R&D Indian Oil DrRamaKumar also spoke on the occasion.

The 3-day 12th International Symposium on Fuels and Lubricants (ISFL-2021) is being organized from March 15-17, 2021 on a Hybrid platform by IndianOil R&D Centre, in association with the Society of Automotive Engineers of India (SAEINDIA). The theme of the symposium is "Emerging trends in Fuels and Lubricants – BS-VI & Beyond". ISFL series of symposia is a biennially held program that showcases progress and advancement of the Indian fuels and lubricants industry and provides a common platform for sharing the latest developments, exchanges ideas and forging new business relationships.

(With Inputs from PIB)

