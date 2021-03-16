Left Menu

Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute

The exploratory talks are meant to lay the ground for formal negotiations but the two countries have made little progress in more than 60 rounds of meetings since 2002 and cannot even agree on what issues to discuss. Ending a five-year hiatus, officials met in January after months of tension in the eastern Mediterranean.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:16 IST
Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Greece and Turkey began another round of exploratory talks in Athens on Tuesday, seeking common ground on a long-standing maritime boundaries dispute before a European Union summit later this month. The two neighboring NATO allies are at odds over issues such as competing claims over their respective continental shelves, maritime rights and air space in the Mediterranean, energy, ethnically split Cyprus, and the status of some islands in the Aegean.

Underlining the tensions, Turkey this week protested against a deal between Greece, Israel, and Cyprus for an undersea cable linking their electricity grids. According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, Ankara believes the planned route for the cable runs through Turkey's continental shelf. The exploratory talks are meant to lay the ground for formal negotiations but the two countries have made little progress in more than 60 rounds of meetings since 2002 and cannot even agree on what issues to discuss.

Ending a five-year hiatus, officials met in January after months of tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Diplomatic sources said another round of talks had resumed in a central Athens hotel on Tuesday, however, no details have been given on the substance of the meetings. Athens has said it will discuss only the demarcation of exclusive economic zones and the continental shelf in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, not issues of "national sovereignty".

Ankara, which hopes to improve its relations with the European Union, which has supported EU-member Greece and threatened sanctions on Turkey, has said it wants all issues, including air space and the Aegean islands, on the table. The talks are scheduled to end on Wednesday. European leaders are expected to discuss the eastern Mediterranean at a meeting on March 25-26.

Greece, which in recent years has reached maritime accords with Italy and Egypt, argues that if the two sides fail to agree, they should refer the dispute to the International Court of Justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Recovering Neymar ruled out of Cup game against Lille

Paris St Germain will once again be without Neymar when they face Lille in the French Cup last 16 on Wednesday as the Brazil forward has not yet fully recovered from an adductor muscle injury, the club said on Tuesday. Neymar picked up the ...

Delhi govt orders officials to ensure food business operators get licences in 30 days

The Delhi governments food safety department has directed officials to reduce the time taken to issue licences to food business operators from 60 days to 30 days.The officers have also been asked to issue registration certificates within fo...

Odd News Roundup: Six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raid; Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Pricey cats six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raidSix pedigree cats valued at thousands of dollars were confiscated in a Thai drug network raid on suspicion they were being used t...

Credit Suisse flags financial hit from Greensill collapse

Credit Suisse warned it may have to book a charge over its dealings with Greensill, as scrutiny grows over its relationship with the British finance firm that collapsed into insolvency. The Swiss bank has had to close around 10 billion of s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021