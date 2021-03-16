Left Menu

Two Artillery systems decommissioned at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges

The decommissioning firing was attended by Lt Gen K Ravi Prasad, Director General Artillery and other senior officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:22 IST
Two Artillery systems decommissioned at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges
The 130mm Catapult, with a range of more than 27 km, was a successful merger of two existing weapon systems: Vijayanta tanks and 130mm M-46 guns. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

Two of the longest-serving Artillery systems, the 130mm Self Propelled M-46 Catapult Guns and the 160mm Tampella Mortars were decommissioned today at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges. The ceremony was marked by the customary firing of last salvos. The decommissioning firing was attended by Lt Gen K Ravi Prasad, Director General Artillery and other senior officers.

The 130mm Catapult, with a range of more than 27 km, was a successful merger of two existing weapon systems: Vijayanta tanks and 130mm M-46 guns. This hybrid platform was a response to the need for a mobile Artillery gun system to support strike formations on the Western borders, after the 1965 and 1971 wars. The guns were inducted in 1981 and were employed successfully during a number of operations.

The 160mm Tampella mortars, with a range of 9.6km, were inducted after the 1962 war with China to fulfil the need for a weapon system to clear high crests of the Northern borders. Originally an import from the Israeli Defence Forces, this mortar was successfully deployed on the Line of Control in the Leepa valley and the Hajipir Bowl and played a crucial part in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control. The mortars also played a significant part in the 1999 Kargil war.

These weapon systems have been in the inventory of the Indian Army for close to 60 years, have been decommissioned to make way for newer equipment employing the latest technologies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Recovering Neymar ruled out of Cup game against Lille

Paris St Germain will once again be without Neymar when they face Lille in the French Cup last 16 on Wednesday as the Brazil forward has not yet fully recovered from an adductor muscle injury, the club said on Tuesday. Neymar picked up the ...

Delhi govt orders officials to ensure food business operators get licences in 30 days

The Delhi governments food safety department has directed officials to reduce the time taken to issue licences to food business operators from 60 days to 30 days.The officers have also been asked to issue registration certificates within fo...

Odd News Roundup: Six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raid; Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Pricey cats six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raidSix pedigree cats valued at thousands of dollars were confiscated in a Thai drug network raid on suspicion they were being used t...

Credit Suisse flags financial hit from Greensill collapse

Credit Suisse warned it may have to book a charge over its dealings with Greensill, as scrutiny grows over its relationship with the British finance firm that collapsed into insolvency. The Swiss bank has had to close around 10 billion of s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021