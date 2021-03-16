Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:20 IST
PTC India inks pact with NPC to explore biz opportunities in consultancy services
Representative Image. Image Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with the National Productivity Council (NPC) to explore business opportunities in consultancy services.

PTC and NPC have agreed to jointly explore and develop business opportunities for consultancy/project management services in the areas of energy efficiency, renewable energy, productivity enhancements, quality assurances, optimization of technology, etc within India and overseas, PTC said in a statement.

NPC is an organization under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

PTC has also been actively providing consultancy services to various clients, it said adding that the company has maintained its leadership position in power trading since inception. PTC has also been mandated by the Government of India to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The trading activities undertaken by PTC include long-term trading of power generated from large power projects including renewables as well as short-term trading arising as a result of supply and demand mismatches, which inevitably occur in various regions of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

