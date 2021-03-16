Left Menu

Cabinet approves closure of Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation

All the permanent employees and Management Trainees will be given an opportunity to avail the benefit of a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) as per norms laid down by the Department of Public Enterprises.

The approval will benefit the Government exchequer in reducing recurring expenditure on salary/wages of sick CPSE who is not in operation and earning no income. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the closure of Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation of India Limited (HHEC), the Corporation, a Government of India undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Textiles.

There are 59 permanent employees and 6 Management Trainees serving in the Corporation. All the permanent employees and Management Trainees will be given an opportunity to avail the benefit of a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) as per norms laid down by the Department of Public Enterprises.

The approval will benefit the Government exchequer in reducing recurring expenditure on salary/wages of sick CPSE who is not in operation and earning no income.

The Corporation has been continuously incurring losses since the financial year 2015-16 and not earning sufficient income to meet its running expenses. There is little scope for its revival, necessitating the closure of the Company.

(With Inputs from PIB)

