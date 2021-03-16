Cabinet approves closure of Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the closure of Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation of India Limited (HHEC), the Corporation, a Government of India undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Textiles.

There are 59 permanent employees and 6 Management Trainees serving in the Corporation. All the permanent employees and Management Trainees will be given an opportunity to avail the benefit of a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) as per norms laid down by the Department of Public Enterprises.

Advertisement

The approval will benefit the Government exchequer in reducing recurring expenditure on salary/wages of sick CPSE who is not in operation and earning no income.

The Corporation has been continuously incurring losses since the financial year 2015-16 and not earning sufficient income to meet its running expenses. There is little scope for its revival, necessitating the closure of the Company.

(With Inputs from PIB)