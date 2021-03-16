Left Menu

PGCIL launches e-tendering portal

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India PGCIL on Tuesday said it has launched a portal to make tendering process more transparent. The portal PRANIT will lead to less paperwork and ease of operation, making the tendering process more transparent, a company statement said.The portal has been certified by Standardisation, Testing and Quality Certification Directorate STQC, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:54 IST
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Tuesday said it has launched a portal to make tendering process more transparent. The portal 'PRANIT' will lead to less paperwork and ease of operation, making the tendering process more transparent, a company statement said.

The portal has been certified by Standardisation, Testing and Quality Certification Directorate (STQC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. With this, PGCIL is now the only organization in India to have an e-procurement solution on SAP Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), complying with all applicable requirements relating to security and transparency as stipulated by STQC.

PGCIL in pursuit of digitalisation has been undertaking a number of innovative enhancements within SAP SRM framework.

