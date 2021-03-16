Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju meets IPU President to discuss corporation among parliamentarians

Speaking about their meeting Shri Rijiju said, "We discussed India's Fit India Movement, Yoga and how we have been able to start certain sports-related activities in the country in a controlled manner despite COVID 19."

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:59 IST
Kiren Rijiju meets IPU President to discuss corporation among parliamentarians
Secretary, Sports Shri Ravi Mittal and Secretary,  Youth Affairs Ms Usha Sharma were also present during the meeting.   Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju met the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, (IPU) Geneva Mr Duarte Pacheco to discuss corporation among the international parliamentarians, especially in the field of Youth Affairs and Sports today in New Delhi.

Speaking about their meeting Shri Rijiju said, "We discussed India's Fit India Movement, Yoga and how we have been able to start certain sports-related activities in the country in a controlled manner despite COVID 19."

Shri Rijiju further added, "I have also requested the IPU Chairman to arrange a World Youth Parliamentarian meeting where the younger Parliamentarians can come together and promote some fitness activities during the youth exchange of different countries. Mr Pacheco was very enthusiastic about the idea."

Secretary, Sports Shri Ravi Mittal and Secretary, Youth Affairs Ms Usha Sharma were also present during the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia charges Top Glove over quality of worker housing

Malaysia has charged glove maker Top Glove Corp on 10 counts of failing to provide minimum standards of worker accommodation, authorities said on Tuesday.State news agency Bernama earlier reported that ten of the companys sites for foreign ...

Canada recommends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in people over 65

Canada on Tuesday updated its guideline to recommend use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 65 years and older.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said it had considered recent real-world effectiveness studies to in...

5.86 crore doses of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines to 71 countries as grants, sales till Mar 15: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 16 PTI The government has provided 5.86 crore doses of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines to 71 countries as grant as well as commercial sales by manufacturers and as part of international agreements of manufacturers till March ...

Soccer-Recovering Neymar ruled out of Cup game against Lille

Paris St Germain will once again be without Neymar when they face Lille in the French Cup last 16 on Wednesday as the Brazil forward has not yet fully recovered from an adductor muscle injury, the club said on Tuesday. Neymar picked up the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021