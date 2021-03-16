Andhra Pradesh reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 261 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday evening. There are 1,579 are active cases in the state. With these new infections, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,92,269.

As many as 125 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours which took the recovery tally to 8,83,505 in the state. The state recorded no deaths on Monday. The cumulative death toll in the state currently stands at 7,185. (ANI)

Advertisement

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh municipal elections: SEC inspects polling arrangements in Vijayawada

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)