Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 261 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday evening. There are 1,579 are active cases in the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 261 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 261 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday evening. There are 1,579 are active cases in the state. With these new infections, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,92,269.

As many as 125 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours which took the recovery tally to 8,83,505 in the state. The state recorded no deaths on Monday. The cumulative death toll in the state currently stands at 7,185. (ANI)

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh municipal elections: SEC inspects polling arrangements in Vijayawada

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia charges Top Glove over quality of worker housing

Malaysia has charged glove maker Top Glove Corp on 10 counts of failing to provide minimum standards of worker accommodation, authorities said on Tuesday.State news agency Bernama earlier reported that ten of the companys sites for foreign ...

Canada recommends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in people over 65

Canada on Tuesday updated its guideline to recommend use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 65 years and older.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said it had considered recent real-world effectiveness studies to in...

5.86 crore doses of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines to 71 countries as grants, sales till Mar 15: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 16 PTI The government has provided 5.86 crore doses of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines to 71 countries as grant as well as commercial sales by manufacturers and as part of international agreements of manufacturers till March ...

Soccer-Recovering Neymar ruled out of Cup game against Lille

Paris St Germain will once again be without Neymar when they face Lille in the French Cup last 16 on Wednesday as the Brazil forward has not yet fully recovered from an adductor muscle injury, the club said on Tuesday. Neymar picked up the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021