Agri Min says 3,815 posts vacant in ICAR

Updated: 16-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:17 IST
Agri Min says 3,815 posts vacant in ICAR
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said 3,815 posts in scientific and technical grade are lying vacant in Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Tomar, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said out of the total sanctioned strength of 13,342, about 1,504 posts of scientific grade and 2,311 posts of technical grade are vacant in ICAR.

The minister said the recruitment of scientific and technical positions is a ''continuous process'' and the vacancies are filled up through an established procedure by the Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) or the Institute, subject to the availability of qualified candidates.

The vacancy position is monitored regularly within ICAR and with ASRB towards the timely selection and deployment of human resource.

Responding to a query if a shortfall in human resources has adversely affected the research activities of ICAR, the minister said ICAR has taken efforts to ensure that the mandated and prioritised research activities of the institutes do not suffer.

''Effective steps including optimal deployment of human resources are taken in ICAR to prioritise the research activities to address the mandates of the institutions and the national priorities,'' he added.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

